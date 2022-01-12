Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 9,375 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.