Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after purchasing an additional 67,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,358,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,505. The firm has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.24 and a 200-day moving average of $158.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

