Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of above $3.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.235-1.240 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Masimo also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.34 EPS.

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $256.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.60.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $58,034.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $9,796,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,389 shares of company stock worth $40,425,338. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

