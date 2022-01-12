Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of above $3.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.235-1.240 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Masimo also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.34 EPS.
MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.
NASDAQ MASI opened at $256.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.60.
In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $58,034.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $9,796,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,389 shares of company stock worth $40,425,338. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.
About Masimo
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
