Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Masimo also updated its FY21 guidance to above $3.88 EPS.

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $256.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.60. Masimo has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,389 shares of company stock valued at $40,425,338 in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

