Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.12 Billion Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,496,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,892,784 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,115,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $53,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.81. 66,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

