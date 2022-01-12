Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $4.36 Billion Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,016,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,017 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.03% of Johnson & Johnson worth $4,363,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

JNJ stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.53. The company had a trading volume of 186,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157,490. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.76 and a 200-day moving average of $167.37. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $446.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

