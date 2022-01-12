Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 122,317 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,744,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 122,317 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.97% of Lowe’s Companies worth $1,368,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.20. 57,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,486. The stock has a market cap of $169.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

