Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 17,374 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,169,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,374 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,472,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,890,000 after purchasing an additional 238,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,909,000 after purchasing an additional 320,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,901 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278,189 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.57. 28,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,662. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.