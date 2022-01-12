Master Contract Token Market Capitalization Hits $2.22 Million (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 84.1% higher against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $64,325.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.03 or 0.07666355 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00070961 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00062826 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

