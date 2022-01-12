Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,287,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,020 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,838,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,912,000 after acquiring an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 27,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.30.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $4.64 on Wednesday, hitting $370.93. 204,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,288,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $364.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

