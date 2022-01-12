Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Amundi bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 173.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 38.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.46. 211,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,288,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $364.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.30.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.