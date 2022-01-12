Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 245,271 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $131,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.11. 190,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,288,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.30.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

