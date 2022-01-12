Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MTRN opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.35. Materion has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Materion during the third quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Materion during the third quarter worth $68,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the second quarter worth $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Materion by 435.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the second quarter worth $130,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

