McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Get McAfee alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered McAfee from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McAfee from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McAfee has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of McAfee stock opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McAfee will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 598,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 99,019 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in McAfee in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McAfee by 1,727.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 374,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 354,391 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in McAfee in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in McAfee by 807.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 85,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.