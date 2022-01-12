Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 424 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSYS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 133.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Stratasys by 845.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Stratasys by 55.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

