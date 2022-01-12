Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 544 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 475,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after buying an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6,341.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after buying an additional 345,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 22,197 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 268,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $28.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

