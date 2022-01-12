Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,451 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 448.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Software by 387.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in American Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 180,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Software in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in American Software in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 114.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $838.52 million, a P/E ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 125.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

