Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 78.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,098 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $785,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 670,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 71,948 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 33.04, a current ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.