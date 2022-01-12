Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $117,000 Investment in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 837 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,732,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $2,491,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 998,500 shares of company stock worth $150,840,225 in the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Shares of WK stock opened at $121.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.56 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

