Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Adient by 30.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 39.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 8.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Adient by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 3.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

