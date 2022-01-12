MEMBERS Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MEMBERS Trust Co decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in AT&T by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AT&T by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,083 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in AT&T by 26.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.43. 533,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,201,395. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

