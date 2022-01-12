MEMBERS Trust Co Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $173.98. 84,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,354,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $175.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.