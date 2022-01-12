MEMBERS Trust Co Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

MEMBERS Trust Co lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,196,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after acquiring an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.50. 4,171,102 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.