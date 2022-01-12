Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.63

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.63 and last traded at $48.89, with a volume of 96789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on MBIN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Merchants Bancorp shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $109.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.12 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 49.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 7,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $356,158.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,301 in the last 90 days. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 104,853 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 52,955 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,862,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 24.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

