Meridian Management Co. Buys 25,642 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 35.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,362 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 1.4% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 505,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,850,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

