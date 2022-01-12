Meridian Management Co. Has $10.70 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,113,000.

TIP traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $126.72. The company had a trading volume of 157,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165,460. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

