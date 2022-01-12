Meridian Management Co. Lowers Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Meridian Management Co. reduced its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,063,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 392,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 197,993 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 563,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,438,000 after acquiring an additional 111,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 47,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,562. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31.

