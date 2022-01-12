Meridian Management Co. Takes $2.61 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after acquiring an additional 981,275 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,306,000 after acquiring an additional 172,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.27. The company had a trading volume of 77,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.60. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

