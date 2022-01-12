Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.75 Per Share

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share by the mining company on Sunday, February 20th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42.

Mesabi Trust has increased its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MSB stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,464. The company has a market cap of $434.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $39.61.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The mining company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 95.32% and a return on equity of 233.34%. The business had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesabi Trust stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,184 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Mesabi Trust worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

