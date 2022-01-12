Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) & Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Meta Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Financial Group 0 0 2 1 3.33 Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.11%. Given Meta Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than Mizuho Financial Group.

Dividends

Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Meta Financial Group pays out 4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meta Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mizuho Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group 25.07% 16.43% 1.81% Mizuho Financial Group 19.84% 5.36% 0.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meta Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group $556.76 million 3.32 $141.71 million $4.39 13.78 Mizuho Financial Group $30.25 billion 1.17 $5.47 billion $0.47 5.92

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Financial Group. Mizuho Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats Mizuho Financial Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services. The Commercial segment includes crestmark and AFS divisions. The Corporate Services and Other segment consists of certain shared services, treasury, retained community bank portfolio and student loan lending portfolio. The company was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC). The Mizuho Bank Ltd. segment includes personal, retail, corporate, international banking, financial institutions, public sector, and trading services. The Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. provides services related to trust, real estate, securitization, structured finance, pension and asset management, and stock transfer agency. The Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. offers security services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

