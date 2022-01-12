Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,633,805 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 129,467 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,269,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total transaction of $26,356,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 746,590 shares of company stock valued at $247,729,364. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.09. The company had a trading volume of 393,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,280,008. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $921.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

