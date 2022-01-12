Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $332.46. 460,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,280,008. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 746,590 shares of company stock worth $247,729,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

