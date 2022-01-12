M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,356 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,472 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after acquiring an additional 365,609 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 968,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,545 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 366,827 shares of company stock worth $5,907,614. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.