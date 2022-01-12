M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.58 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,001 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 514.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 67,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSCI opened at $553.32 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $622.13 and its 200 day moving average is $614.38.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.57.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

