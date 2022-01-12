M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.67 Million Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

