M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,694 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of BOX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in BOX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

BOX stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.72 and a beta of 1.32. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $396,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,080 shares of company stock worth $6,302,389. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

