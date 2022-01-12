Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 201.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.90. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

