Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,437 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 789,036 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $222,445,000 after buying an additional 107,936 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 33,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 404,987 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $114,087,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 38,439 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,005 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $391,870,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.34.

Microsoft stock opened at $314.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.03 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

