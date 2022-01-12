Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. Sells 2,361 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $506,410.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $213.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.30 and its 200-day moving average is $197.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.92%.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after acquiring an additional 415,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 370,933 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

