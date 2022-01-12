Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. Sells 2,361 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $506,410.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $213.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.30 and its 200-day moving average is $197.84.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after acquiring an additional 415,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 370,933 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
