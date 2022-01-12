Minter Network (BIP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,773.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $13.77 million and approximately $7,773.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.54 or 0.00184859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00061250 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00219940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00040191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00077778 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,305,787,920 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,578,353 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

