Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.16

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 1092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 405.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after buying an additional 1,653,037 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 173.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after buying an additional 804,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mission Produce by 392.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 391,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 175.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,294 shares during the last quarter. 18.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

