Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Burlington Stores worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BURL traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.53. 8,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.19. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.66 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.55.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

