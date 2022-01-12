Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $9.17 Million Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 398,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,061,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,632,000 after buying an additional 3,540,374 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,934,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,724,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after buying an additional 323,586 shares during the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,555. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $173,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $64,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,484 in the last three months.

RXRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

