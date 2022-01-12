Mizuho Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $207.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $207.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $440.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.02.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $224.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. South State Corp bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.