MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. MKS Instruments comprises 2.3% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $38,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.65. 1,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,725. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on MKSI. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

