Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its price target dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 178.75% from the stock’s current price.

MOGO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Get Mogo alerts:

MOGO stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.99 million, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mogo has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $12.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOGO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mogo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mogo by 143.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mogo by 18.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mogo by 629.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,671,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,550 shares in the last quarter. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.