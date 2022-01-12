Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 41.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,871,000 after purchasing an additional 63,744 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $683,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $176.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.89. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $141.64 and a one year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

