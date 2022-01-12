Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stake Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Mohawk Industries worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $176.44 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.64 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.89.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

