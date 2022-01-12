MonetaryUnit Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $956,614.77 and $6,118.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00174442 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 243,430,348 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

