Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,238.99

Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,238.99 ($16.82) and last traded at GBX 1,238.99 ($16.82), with a volume of 561285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,294 ($17.56).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,382.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,393.93. The company has a current ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 22.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Monks Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

